Western Minnesota land acquisition team honored by Otter Tail County Pheasants Forever

The Otter Tail County Pheasants Forever chapter in west-central Minnesota recently honored the Fergus Falls Wetlands Acquisition Office, which supports Otter Tail County and lands throughout the state, with the chapter’s Longtail Award. Since 2018, the Fergus Falls Wetlands Acquisition Office has acquired more than 32,000 acres of wildlife habitat including nearly 10,000 acres of waterfowl production areas.