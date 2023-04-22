Pennsylvania Game Commission boosts doe tags by 147,000 for 2023-24

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania game commissioners, at their quarterly meeting here April 15, voted to increase the number of antlerless deer licenses available to hunters this year by 147,000. Commissioners announced that 1,095,000 antlerless deer licenses will be allocated statewide for 2023-24, which is up more than 15% from the 948,000 licenses allocated for 2022-23.