Spinner fishing western New York trout streams

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are many trout fishing methods – bait, flies, small minnow crankbaits, and hair or plastic jigs. Spinning certainly isn’t the end-all, but if you know how to fish them, they’re an extremely productive means of catching trout. Further, since they cover a lot of water more quickly than other lures or baits, your catch-rate can go up significantly.