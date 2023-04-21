Pennsylvania Game Commission to spray 110,000 acres of state lands to protect against spongy moths

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In an effort to protect wildlife habitat, the Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to spray nearly 110,000 acres of state game lands this spring. Spraying will occur on 43 different state game lands – 109,180 acres in all – and will begin as soon as leaf-out occurs and spongy moth egg masses hatch, likely in late April and May. The forests to be treated in the coming weeks have building populations of spongy moths that, if left untreated, could cause severe defoliation this summer.