Pennsylvania bill would deny hunting licenses to those convicted of animal cruelty

In her co-sponsorship memo to legislators, state Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester County, referred to the 2019 incident in Jefferson County, Pa. where two Brookville-area teenagers filmed themselves torturing a wounded buck during the statewide firearms deer season. (Stock photo)
A bill that would grant authority to the Pennsylvania Game Commission to deny or revoke a hunting or furtaking license from anyone convicted of animal cruelty has resurfaced in the state House.  State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester County, introduced House Bill 669, which has been referred to the Game and Fisheries Committee. In her co-sponsorship memo to legislators, Shusterman referred to the 2019 incident in Jefferson County where two Brookville-area teenagers filmed themselves torturing a wounded buck during the statewide firearms deer season. 
