Pennsylvania bill would deny hunting licenses to those convicted of animal cruelty

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A bill that would grant authority to the Pennsylvania Game Commission to deny or revoke a hunting or furtaking license from anyone convicted of animal cruelty has resurfaced in the state House. State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester County, introduced House Bill 669, which has been referred to the Game and Fisheries Committee. In her co-sponsorship memo to legislators, Shusterman referred to the 2019 incident in Jefferson County where two Brookville-area teenagers filmed themselves torturing a wounded buck during the statewide firearms deer season.