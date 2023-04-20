Groups send letter to state senators opposing wolf hunt ban in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Eleven big game and outdoors-focused organizations on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota state senators opposing language that would ban wolf hunting in the state. On Monday, Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, offered an amendment to House File 2310, the 2023 Environment, Natural Resources, Climate, and Energy Omnibus Bill, to prohibit an open season for taking wolves. The amendment passed 69-57.