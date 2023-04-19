Plenty of fish and angling company on the Missouri River in South Dakota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I think there are a few thousand anglers in South Dakota who have serious cases of cabin fever. I got to a Missouri River boat ramp at Chamberlain around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, April 10, and there wasn’t a parking space left. The lot is large enough for about 80 trucks and trailers.