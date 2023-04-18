Members Greg Kazmierski, Terry Hilgenberg bid Wisconsin Natural Resources Board goodbye

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The April 12 Natural Resources Board (NRB) meeting was probably the last meeting for 12-year NRB members Greg Kazmierski and Terry Hilgenberg. Their current six-year terms end May 1, and expectations are that Gov. Tony Evers will make different appointments to replace Kazmierski and Hilgenberg on the board.