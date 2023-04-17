Take part in Iowa’s TIP Program to help halt poaching

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Often, I read reports of people caught breaking hunting and fishing laws. These lawbreakers are destroying the natural resources that belong to all of us. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement officials as they work diligently to protect these very resources.