Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hosts annual turkey hunt in Northfield

Hunters pursued gobblers on private land in Dakota County. The only turkey that was tagged from the day came from Greta Alquist, who is a member of Minnesota DNR’s R3 program (recruit, retain, reactivate). She was guided by James Burnham, DNR’s R3 coordinator. The R3 program engages people who aren’t familiar with hunting and fishing to learn from mentors as they embark on hunts or fishing trips together.