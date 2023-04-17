Bassmaster Classic contenders share their strategies

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On media day at the Classic, I posed the same questions to 11 anglers on my interview list. Professional anglers have consistently identified decision making as the primary difference between them and anglers who do not earn a living with a rod and reel. My two-part question started like this: On Day 1, what is Plan A and what will you throw first? Then what will determine when you go to Plan B?