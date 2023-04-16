Two nutria, a hugely destructive invasive, caught by beaver trapper in southern Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Nutria, one of the planet’s most ecologically harmful invasive species, are coming to Illinois. Actually, some of them are already here. Since 2019, a handful of credible reports indicate that nutria – a beaver or muskrat-looking animal – are making their way northward into the state. On April 11, the Wall Street Journal reported that two of the creatures were caught in beaver traps in southern Illinois in 2022.