Episode 431 – Trout opener, moose update, recapping Bassmaster Classic

Fast-melting snow means trout streams are running clear for this weekend’s April 15 trout opener. Host and Outdoor News Publisher/Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss that topic plus a Minnesota moose population update, and their thoughts on transferring the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to tribal interests. Then new Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever CEO and President Marilyn Vetter joins the show to chat about her professional background, German shorthair pointers, and her first couple of months on the job. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap things up with a recap of the 2023 Bassmaster Classic, Dubuque Rigs on the Mississippi, and the challenges facing outdoors writers in accessing public information from the state of South Dakota.