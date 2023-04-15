Saturday, April 15th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, April 15th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 431 – Trout opener, moose update, recapping Bassmaster Classic

Fast-melting snow means trout streams are running clear for this weekend’s April 15 trout opener. Host and Outdoor News Publisher/Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss that topic plus a Minnesota moose population update, and their thoughts on transferring the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to tribal interests. Then new Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever CEO and President Marilyn Vetter joins the show to chat about her professional background, German shorthair pointers, and her first couple of months on the job. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap things up with a recap of the 2023 Bassmaster Classic, Dubuque Rigs on the Mississippi, and the challenges facing outdoors writers in accessing public information from the state of South Dakota.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?