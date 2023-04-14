Friday, April 14th, 2023
Shotgun hunters may find scrutiny in Illinois with new gun law now in effect

Under a new state law that went into effect April 10, some hunters who hunt on public lands in Illinois may be using illegal shotguns. The Illinois Federation of Outdoors Resources recently warned spring snow goose and turkey hunters about the law. (Photo provided)
The Protect Illinois Communities Act – the result of House Bill 5471, which became Public Act 102-1116 back on Jan. 10, went into effect April 10. In general it means gun owners can no longer be in public places with certain firearms. Along with high-capacity rifles and sizes of magazines, it also outlaws, for example, the use of some shotguns that are commonly used for snow goose hunting on public lands in the state. How hunters will be affected and how law enforcement officers will handle the Act have been unclear. 
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

