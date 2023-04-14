Defendants in Wisconsin’s Waupaca County deer poaching case delay appearances

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Two men facing more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a deer poaching case in Waupaca County appeared in court electronically to ask that their initial appearances be delayed. Eric A. Feavel, 40, of Menasha, and former Appleton resident Travis J. Vander Heiden, 37, now of Pampa, Texas, were scheduled to make their initial appearance on the charges April 11 in Waupaca County Circuit Court in Waupaca.