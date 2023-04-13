The importance of pollinators for wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve always appreciated the complexities of nature, including the connection of individual fish and wildlife species to food, water, space and where they call home. If you hunt upland game, the importance of grassland habitat and pollinators is mutual to game and hunters. Beyond the more obvious connections of ducks and wetlands or pheasants and grass, the foundational importance of insects and the beginning of the food chain are pollinators. Call them an indicator species, but if you read or hear about work to help monarchs or meadowlarks, it will also benefit those species you enjoy hunting.