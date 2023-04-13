Tips to get on April crappies before the spawn

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There have been several reports recently that claim the crappie fishing in many lakes and reservoirs is red-hot. So if you like crappie fishing, things are starting to heat up. Crappies don’t actually spawn until the water temperature is between 62 and 65 degrees (although black crappies may start a little earlier and white crappies a little later) but they begin actively seeking out suitable areas to spawn when the water is much cooler than that – around 55 degrees or so.