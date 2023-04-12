Minnesota Legacy bills pass state House, Senate committees

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The bill includes the spending recommendations of the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council – the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which is one of four funds created by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.