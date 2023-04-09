Night-fishing tactics to catch lunker trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Whether you fish Wisconsin, Minnesota or Michigan, the allure of stream-trout fishing under the cover of darkness is no secret: It’s all about catching monster trout. No one knows how many trout anglers fish at night, but most agree it’s likely one of the smallest demos in fishing, whether they’re using a fly, a lure or dunking a worm. After all, fishing more or less blind takes extreme fortitude and an adventure-seeking attitude that accommodates plenty of risk that most anglers don’t have.