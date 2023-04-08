Avoid these 8 costly mistakes in the spring turkey woods this season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spring gobbler hunters often celebrate success with a lot of hooting, hollering and high-fiving, but also with a big exhale and a sigh of relief. That’s because we know a lot more can go wrong in turkey hunting than goes right. When we finally put a tag on a longbeard there’s good reason to celebrate.