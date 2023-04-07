Lake Wilma in Greene County, Pa. temporarily closed to fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Trout season has been canceled at Lake Wilma this spring, and the popular impoundment in Greene County is expected to remain off-limits to all fishing for the next couple of months. CNX Resources, which owns the lake, made the closure known just two weeks before the opening day of trout season April 1 and a week before Mentored Youth Trout Day. Communicating through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which manages Wilma’s fishery, CNX cited ongoing natural gas operations for the need to shut down angling, and indicated it will reopen the lake, perhaps in late May.