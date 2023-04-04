New York’s Adirondack Park Agency soliciting input on motorized use in Wild Forests

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Adirondack Park Agency is continuing to solicit input to help inform the board’s interpretation of the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan’s Wild Forest Basic Guideline No. 4, including a new No Material Increase Alternative No. 4 concerning motorized use in these public land tracts. April 17 is the public-comment deadline.