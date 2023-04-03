Sportsman’s profile: coach for the USA shooting team enjoys training, recreating in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

USA Shotgun Team shotgun athletes brought home six World Cup medals after competing March 4-13 at the International Shooting Sports Federation Doha, Qatar, Shotgun World Cup. With a gold medal in the mixed team trap competition, the team prepares to move on to Bhopal, India for the Rifle and Pistol rounds of the 12-leg ISFF World Cup series. Jay Waldron, a decorated sport shooter himself, is the coach who led this team to their success in Qatar.