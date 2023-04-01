Wisconsin’s conservation open houses set for April 3-6 with virtual spring hearings coming up

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The DNR and Conservation Congress will unveil a new concept in public interaction in preparation for the annual spring fish and game hearings with 72 open houses – one in each county – the week of April 3-6. The idea of offering these open houses for the first time this year came about because the spring fish and game hearings, which would typically take place the second Monday in April – April 10 this year – will once again go virtual-only across a three-day span that will allow citizens to vote on proposed fish and game rule changes, along with voting on Conservation Congress advisory questions.