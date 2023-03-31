Minnesota DNR finalizes trapping rule changes to minimize accidental take of lynx

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on March 31 that it has finalized trapping rule changes to help minimize the risk of accidental take of federally-threatened Canada lynx in Minnesota. In February, Federal District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud approved a settlement developed by the DNR and the Center for Biological Diversity that includes additional limits on the type of snares that can be used and the way snares can be set in northeastern Minnesota.