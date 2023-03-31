League of Ohio Sportsmen hands out annual awards

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On March 11, the League of Ohio Sportsmen (LOOS) caught up on its recognition of Ohio’s elite conservationists by handing out three years’ worth of awards at its 115th annual banquet.