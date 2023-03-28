Ohio Sea Grant’s Tory Gabriel earns honors at conference

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than 100 charter boat captains, agency employees, business representatives, and other interested guests attended Ohio Sea Grant’s 42nd charter boat captain’s conference at Bowling Green State University’s Firelands Campus on March 4. Highlights of the conference included the Division of Wildlife’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Station in Sandusky Supervisor Eric Weimer’s update on Lake Erie’s walleye population.