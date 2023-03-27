U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Stacy Salvevold earns conservation award from Ducks Unlimited

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at DU’s 2023 Minnesota State Convention at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria, DU conservation staff presented U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife biologist Stacy Salvevold with its 2023 Conservation Partner of the Year award.