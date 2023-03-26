Is there a genetic link to grouse behavior? Why Pennsylvania researchers are seeking the answer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Cory Dise acquired an unexpected buddy on a deer-hunt a couple of years ago when a ruffed grouse followed him into a treestand – and refused to leave. Dise, 49, of Whitehall, Lehigh County, encountered the bold little bird as he was walking with his father through a Bradford County field on his way to his favorite hunting spot in November 2021.