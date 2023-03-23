Details from North Dakota on spring snow goose season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Before the snow geese arrive, Canada geese lead the way. Non-hunters may wonder why the spring conservation season is open so early. Fair question. The purpose is to reduce light goose (snow goose) populations during spring as the birds migrate north to their nesting grounds. Seldom is the spring migration pushing birds into North Dakota much before mid-March, but we live in a region of extremes.