Kids catch fish aplenty at Union Sportsmen’s event on East Rush Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hosted by the Minneapolis Building and Construction Trades Council, International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 9, and a coalition of additional labor unions and other supporters, the free event aimed to introduce the next generation of anglers and conservationists to the joys of ice fishing.