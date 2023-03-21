New York Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units. Also note that youth waterfowl and pheasant hunting dates and waterfowl season, small game and trapping season dates, in general, vary across New York.

MARCH 26: Statewide coyote hunting season closes.

APRIL 1: Regular trout season opens.

BANQUETS/EVENTS

MARCH. 25: Ducks Unlimited NYS 2023 Convention, Lakefront Hotel, Geneva, N.Y. Info: https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com.

MARCH 25: Fly-Fishing Film Tour, Lake Placid Center for the Performing Arts, Lake Placid, N.Y. Info: 518-891-1829.

MARCH 25: Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter Game Dinner, Mount Kisco, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

MARCH 26: Niagara County Gobblers NTWF Chapter Banquet, Youngstown Vol. Fire Co., Youngstown, N.Y. Info: 716-791-3151. Tickets in advance at flyfilmtour.com

MARCH. 31: Ducks Unlimited Lower Adirondack Sportsmen’s Banquet, Six Flags, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com.

APRIL 1: Ducks Unlimited Orleans County chapter, Ridgway Volunteer Fire Company, Holly, N.Y. Info: 585-750-6176.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Western New York Deer Camp, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

APRIL 8: Adirondack Chapter of Trout Unlimited Banquet, Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Info: 518-307-1721.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited Stony Brook Chapter Banquet, Dansville Fire Dept. Info: 585-447-4543.

APRIL 22, JUNE 3, AUG. 5, SETP 16, OCT. 28, DEC. 2: Sportsman’s Auction, Hessney Auction Company, Geneva, N.Y. Info: www.hessney.com.

APRIL 28: Whitetails Unlimited Salmon River Chapter Banquet, Tailwater Lodge, Pulaski. Info: 413-244-2304.

MAY 6: Whitetails Unlimited Central New York Deer Camp, Greenview Country Club, West Monroe, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

MAY 20: Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association’s 14th annual Fishing & Heritage Day, South Otselic, N.Y. Info: 315-653-7490.

SEPT. 29: North Country Chapter Banquet, Malone N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SEPT. 29-31 Ruffed Grouse Society New York Grouse Camp, Malone, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

OCT. 20-22: New York Grouse & Woodcock Benefit Hunt, Malone, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

NOV. 3: Central New York Chapter Banquet, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SHOWS

MARCH 25-26: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

MARCH 26: Finger Lakes Trollers Association, Fishing Tackle and Outdoors Show, Watkins Glen Community Center, Watkins Glen, N.Y. Info: 607-426-5919.

APRIL 15: Sportsman’s Flea Market, Pompey Rod And Gun Club, Pompey, N.Y. Info: 315-656-8810.

APRIL 15 – MAY 13: Hudson river Fishermen Association Striper Derby. Info: 908-456-2968

APRIL 22-23: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fair grounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

APRIL 23: North Eastern Arms Collectors Assn., Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

APRIL 29-30: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Building, Hamburg NY Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MAY 21: Suffolk Alliance of Sportsmen, Inc. and Old Bethpage Rifle and Pistol Club, Inc. Youth Shoot, West Babylon, N.Y. Info: email GHungerford101@cs.com or call 631-226-7201.

MAY 21: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Kings Catering and Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JUNE 18: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

AUG. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SEPT. 16-17: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fair grounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OCT. 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

OCT. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DEC. 3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Kings Catering and Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 6-7, 2024: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

TOURNAMENTS

APRIL 22: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY perch tournament on U.S. waters of Lake Erie, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: 716-649-8202.

APRIL 29: Warren County Conservation Council Kids Fishing Derby. Gore Mt. Ski Bowl Pond, Johnsburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

MAY 6-7: Oneida Lake WalleyeFest Derby. Headquarters are at Lighthouse Park, Central Square N.Y. Info: www.oneidalakewalleyefestderby.com.

MAY 28: Mohawk Fish & Game Club 3-D Archery Shoot, Mohawk, N.Y. Info: 315-360-2131.

JUNE 3: Springfling Bowfishing Tournament, Lee’s Park on Saratoga Lake, Saratoga, N.Y. Info: 518-681-7084.

JUNE 6-11: Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour, Cayuga Lake. Info: majorleaguefishing.com.

JUNE 10-18: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY 39th Annual Walleye Derby, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: 716-649-8202.

JULY 20-22: Bassmaster Open at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

AUG. 17-20: Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

AUG. 24-27: Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

MARCH 31, MAY 12, JUNE 23, JULY 7, SEPT. 15, OCT. 13. NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Preregistration is required Info: www.nysoga.org.

APRIL 15-16: Youth Hunter Education Course,, Peconic River Sportsman’s Club in Manorville. Register by April 5. Info: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 P.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 P.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday Of Each Month, 7 P.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, Or Call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday Of Every Month, 7 P.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.y. Info: Hfg12836@Yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday Of The Month, 7 P.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (Except July and November) At 7 p.m. At The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 Or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday Of The Month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Mwp Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension In Warrensburg. Info: Buck@Adkhunter.com Or, 518-761-0447.

SHOOTS

Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Women in Nature Program: Fayetteville-Manlius Outdoors Club, April 29 Manilius, N.Y. Info: WomenInNature2023@gmail.com

Pinewood Archers 3D archery tournament: April 23, Medford, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

Ruffed Grouse Society Northeast Sporting Clays Shoot: Orvis Sandanona, Millbrook N.Y. June 16, Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.