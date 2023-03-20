Quadruplet brothers from Wisconsin each spear a sturgeon

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Quadruplet brothers from Greenville, Jack, Riley, Sam, and Evan O’Connell, all age 21, went four-for-four on sturgeon spearing this year on Lake Poygan. One sturgeon is among the heaviest ever seen from Lake Poygan. The quadruplets were born on Christmas Day 2001. Sam and Riley are students at UW-Stout majoring in engineering/mechanical design. Evan and Jack work full-time in construction and industry in the Fox Valley.