Solid Wisconsin sturgeon season logged despite weather

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There were 1,405 sturgeon speared, including the seventh heaviest in the history of the Lake Winnebago fishery, a 79.9-inch, 177.3-pounder. In all, 46 sturgeon heavier than 100 pounds were registered, 37 from Lake Winnebago and nine from the upriver lakes.