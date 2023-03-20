New York’s 2022 black bear harvest falls just below average

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Black bear hunters in New York had a fairly decent year in 2022, taking 1,318 bears, not far below the 2021 harvest of 1,346 and roughly 8% lower than the five-year average of 1,458. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the harvest figures.