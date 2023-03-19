Wisconsin DNR game bird ecologist optimistic for 2023 turkey season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Only about 18% of the 2022 spring turkey permits issued by the Wisconsin DNR were filled during the past season, but that wasn’t due to a shortage of toms, so only poor weather could temper hunters’ optimism for the 2023 season, according to Taylor Finger, DNR game bird ecologist. “The last two years we have had strong spring nesting seasons,” Finger said. “The 2021-22 winter was relatively mild and turkeys were able to get at food. The same situation existed this winter, so there should be plenty of carryover of mature toms and jakes.”