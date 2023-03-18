With opener on the horizon, Illinois trout anglers have options due to DNR stocking

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When the 2023 Illinois spring catchable trout season opens April 1 at 58 sites, more than 80,000 DNR-stocked rainbows will be up for grabs. Again this spring, a special catch-and-release portion of the trout season opened two weeks earlier, this year on March 18. During this period, which was implemented with a focus on fly fishermen, no trout may be kept.