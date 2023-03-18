Wisconsin artist paints winning Ohio duck stamp

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sam Timm’s painting of an American wigeon pair was selected as the winner of the 2023 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition held on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Timm’s painting will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in 2024.