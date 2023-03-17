Wisconsin DNR’s Adam Payne gets his senate review

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy held its first meeting in taking up the possible confirmation of Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary-Designee Adam Payne. Payne can serve as DNR secretary designee until the full senate votes. Payne emphasized the importance of taking care of the land, and how his past work helps to prepare him for this job.