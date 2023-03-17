Illinois turkey numbers expected to climb with 2023 season fast approaching

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After two years of decline, the Illinois turkey flock appears to be making a comeback. The news comes just in time: the state’s spring season opens April 3 in the South Zone and April 10 in the North Zone. Biologists believe that the COVID-19 pandemic and increased hunting pressure that came with it was partially to blame for recent declines.