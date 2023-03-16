South Dakota caps nonresident archery hunters on public land

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission have voted unanimously to place a limit on the number of out-of-state archery hunters who may pursue deer and antelope on public land in the state. With the new limit in place, the GF&P will issue no more than 2,200 nonresident archery deer tags and 450 nonresident archery antelope tags good for use on public land.