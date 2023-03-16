Crookston hunter takes new Minnesota bear record with muzzleloader

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ben Genereux never misses a goose hunt. Even if the day before this goose hunt keeps him up into the early-morning hours due to a bear hunt he’ll never forget. On Sept. 3, 2022, Genereux killed the new Minnesota state record bear with a muzzleloader after shooting a 463-pound live weight bear in Polk County. The skull scored 21 9/16.