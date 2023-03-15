Steve Carney: Another gun rule that makes no sense

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It looks like AR-15 pistol owners are once again staring at a decision by the ATF (federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) that could affect all AR-style pistols that have a “stabilization brace” on the stock. The brace is a strap apparatus that gives the user a better grip and is attached to the stock.