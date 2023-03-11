Remembering Leopold: There are winners, losers in wildlife management

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“It offers a sad commentary on American forestry that this – the heart of the white pine forest – should in a single generation become the abode of the prairie chicken.” — Aldo Leopold With this statement about the Wisconsin landscape from his “Report on a Game Survey of the North Central States,” Aldo Leopold summarized much of the dynamics of the landscape at the time Americans were moving into the Midwest.