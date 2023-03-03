Good trout waters await in Pennsylvania farm country; here’s how to fish them

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

About 20 cows stopped dead in their tracks and looked at me like I was wearing a bad Halloween costume. After they stopped, my rod tip was still vibrating so I bore down and tightened up. The rainbow jumped a couple of times, and after a nice fight, I guided it to my net. I felt good but the cows looked disappointed.