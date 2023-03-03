Charges dropped in 2022 spearing incident as New York DEC meets with members of tribal nations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials met recently with representatives from several Indian Nations to try and hammer out an agreement concerning the controversial issue of fishing, hunting, trapping and gathering rights for Indians on lands off their reservations.