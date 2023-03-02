Opposition among some Iowa deer hunters to non-resident deer-tag legislation

A non-resident Iowa deer-hunting tag is a bucket-list item for whitetailers who are serious about chasing deer and can afford the cost of the tag.

When all said and done including the purchase of multiple preference points ($60.50 apiece) and the nearly $650 cost for licenses and fees when a hunter gets drawn, the total price tag can approach the value of a Western elk tag.

Yet hunters consistently have proven they are willing to pay those fees. Now an Iowa bill introduced earlier this year by Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, would add 1,500 non-resident any-deer licenses each season. That would increase the number of any-deer licenses a year available to non-resident hunters to 7,500, not more than 35% of which could be bow licenses.

The state had more than 10,500 applications from out-of-staters each of the past two years. An additional 1,500 non-resident hunters could generate more than $950,000 in revenue for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“Obviously license sales generate a lot of our revenue that we can use to manage and conserve the wildlife in Iowa, so it’s important to us,” said Jace Elliot, Iowa DNR state deer biologist. “But as far as the Iowa deer program is concerned, revenue generation is not something that is necessarily a priority. When we’re thinking about potential impacts, that’s not really something that is considered or in conversation. We’re focused on the more holistic picture and how it would or would not impact our deer management.”

In-state resident opposition

Randy Taylor of the Iowa Bowhunters Association said increasing the number of non-resident tags is a topic that comes up almost annually. The organization, which represents nearly 45,000 bowhunters in Iowa, opposes this current legislation.

For starters, Taylor noted that Iowa has fewer acres available to hunters in public lands than almost any state in the country.

“We rely heavily on some of that ground,” Taylor said, referring to in-state hunters. “One of our things is any legislation that’s going to limit any kind of access or hunting opportunities to Iowans is just not a good thing.”

Taylor also said more and more private property continues to be purchased strictly for hunting purposes by non-Iowa residents. Elliott noted too that this happens and said those who do it still have to apply for licenses as non-residents, meaning they cannot even hunt those properties until they are drawn in the lottery.

“There’s a lot of wealthy people who will buy land just to hunt, and they’re not afraid to spend money,” Taylor said. “We’ve found that the non-resident land ownership has just become more and more all the time. We end up with less and less land available that we can access.”

Taylor said members for the Iowa Bowhunters Association were surveyed in recent years asking if they would support raising the number of licenses available for non-residents.

“About 85-90% said no,” Taylor said. “No organization is going to last very long if they don’t follow what their membership says.”

Incentive for antlerless harvest

This year’s bill, Senate File 42, would also encourage non-resident hunters to shoot an antlerless deer in areas where the Iowa DNR considers deer populations to be over goal.

Non-residents already are required to purchase an antlerless license in addition to their general deer tag as part of the $650 cost. Iowa is the destination it is due to its trophy buck potential, and Elliott said non-residents use very few of those antlerless tags.

Under language in SF 42, the Iowa DNR would determine zones within the state where deer populations are over goal levels. A non-resident who shoots an antlerless deer in those areas would earn a preference point to put toward a future license.

“Even on those mandatory antlerless tags, we don’t see many of them filled,” Elliott said. “This is reasonable to expect. Speaking from a state agency standpoint, I can say if (this bill) were to pass, it would likely encourage additional antlerless harvest where we would need it most.”

Elliott said deer managers in the state are generally happy overall with where doe harvest is thanks to resident hunters doing their part to take does. Antlerless deer typically account for about 50% of Iowa’s overall harvest.

Hunters shot nearly 110,000 deer in Iowa during the 2022 season. That was up 7%, in part due to a new January antlerless season where hunters killed more than 2,500 deer.

“There’s certain areas where we would like to see more antlerless harvest, but with the addition of some of these new January antlerless seasons, we’re seeing that take place,” Elliott said. “So I think we’re in a good spot as far as that’s concerned.”

No real population effects

Does drive population levels in terms of deer management. That’s why Elliott is confident that if this legislation passes, it would have little to no effect on the health of the overall Iowa deer herd.

Non-resident hunters typically are successful in filling their tag 30-35% of the time. At that rate, another 1,500 hunters would take about 500 more deer. It is expected that the large majority of those would be bucks, and additional doe harvest would come from areas where it is deemed that the herd needs more does removed.

“Population dynamics aren’t very sensitive to antlered harvest,” Elliott said. So if we would anticipate another 500- to 1,000 antlered harvest in the state, that’s not going to have a population level impact. It could have an opportunity impact at a local scale, but in terms of our population dynamics, abundance, it would have little to no impact.”

Senate File 42 passed through a subcommittee on Jan. 24. As of March 2, Sen. Klimesh had not responded to an interview request seeking the status of the bill.