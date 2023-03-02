Iowa CWD cases up 57% in 2022

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

According to figures posted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there were 82 positive tests last year. That represents a 57% increase over 2021, when 52 cases were detected. It also brings the total number of confirmed cases since 2013, when CWD was first detected, to 246.