Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS
MARCH 3: Tri-County
Ducks Unlimited BINGO, Doors open at 5:00 p.m. & BINGO @ 6:30 p.m.,
Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more info call Ruth Hoefs, 612-756-1500.
MARCH 4: Meeker County Peasants Forever, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Litchfield. For more info call Gary L. Duncomb, 320-260-0600.
MARCH 4: McLeod
Fish & Wildlife Chapter Banquet, Conservation Partners of America,
3:30 p.m., Pla-Moor Ballroom, Glencoe. For more info call Adam Dammann,
320-237-2354.
MARCH 4: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, 5:00 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Mike Nemmers, 320-424-0368.
MARCH 4: 41st Annual Pope County Pheasants Restoration Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood.
MARCH 4: Whitetails
Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge,
Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.
MARCH 10: Dakota
Ringnecks Chapter of Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m., Minnesota Horse and
Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Mark Delebo, 612-636-8649.
MARCH 11: McLeod
County Pheasants Forever banquet, 4:00 p.m., Commercial Building,
McLeod Co. Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, MN. Questions contact Dr. Virgil
Voigt 320-583-0979.
MARCH 11: Rum River Pheasants
Forever Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Crowing Hour & dinner 6:30 p.m.
at Jack and Jim’s – Duelm. For more info call Bernie, 320-761-3651
MARCH 11: Whitetails
Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Holiday Inn, Detroit
Lakes. For more info call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230.
MARCH 11: Whitetails
Unlimited Twin Cities Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton,
Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.
MARCH 16: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Jordan Milan, 651-270-3813.
MARCH 18: Marsh
Madness Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, 5:00 p.m., St. Albert Parish
Center, Albertville. For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.
MARCH 18: East
Medicine Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m. crowing hour & 6:15 p.m.
dinner at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info
call Brayden Anderson, 320-979-0363.
MARCH 18: Whitetails
Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., Broadway Ballroom,
Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.
MARCH 18: Brown County Pheasants Forever, Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.
MARCH 18: Whitetails
Unlimited Comfrey Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfrey Community
Center, Comfrey. For more info call Jen Englin, 320-290-7597.
MARCH 23: West Metro Struttin’ Zone NWTF, 5:30 p.m., Osseo/Maple Grove American Legion. For more info call Doug Stahl, 612-219-6457.
MARCH 24: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m., Holiday Inn, Alexandria. For more info call Chris Klimek, 320-815-2381.
MARCH 24: Pelican
Rapids Ducks Unlimited, Doors open 5:00 p.m., VFW, Pelican Rapids. For
more info call William David Januszewski, 218-329-2373.
MARCH 25: North Country Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m., Dennis Drummond Wine Co., Brainerd. For more info call Jake Granfors, 218-434-0929.
MARCH 25: Wright County Pheasants Forever #95, 5:30 p.m., Monticello Community Center. For more info call Eric Lenneman, 763-807-8191.
MARCH 25: MDHA – Sherburne Cty Swampbucks, 4:30 p.m., “The Buff”, Big Lake. For more info call Larry Gerwing, 763-350-5934.
MARCH 25: MDHA Pomme de Terre Chapter, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, Morris. For more info call Erv, 320-760-6993.
MARCH 25: Southern
Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Dinner at 7:00 p.m.,
Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug,
507-236-1700.
MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited
Minnesota South Central Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott
Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen,
507-450-6256.
MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Eagles Club., Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.
MARCH 25: Tri-County
Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m., Rochester International Event Center,
Rochester. For more info call Jon Leighton, 507-951-4887.
MARCH 27: Pheasants
Forever Banquet – Watonwan County Chapter 725, Social hour 5:00 p.m.,
Dinner 6:30 p.m., St. James American Legion, St. James. For more
information call Ron, 507-380-7713.
MARCH 30: Turn in Poachers, 5:00 p.m. Social – 6:30 p.m. Banquet meal, Mr. Jim’s, Foley. For more info call Phil Ramola, 763-262-7395.
MARCH 31: West Carver Ducks Unlimited, 5:00 p.m., New Germany Hall, New Germany. For more information call Chad Wachholz, 952-442-2220.
APRIL 1: Rocky
Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m. Social – 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Backus
Community Center, International Falls. For more info call Travis Hjelle,
218-780-9277.
APRIL 1: Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association, 5:00 p.m., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mark Stortroenn, 218-731-6315.
APRIL 1: WhiteTails
Unlimited Metro Area Chapter, Doors open at 5:00 p.m., Social hour
Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Saint Croix Event Center, Oak Park Heights. For
more info call Lindell Blanchette, 651-263-3908.
APRIL 1: Pheasants
Forever Kandiyohi County Chapter #2, 5:30 p.m., Willmar Conference
Center, Willmar. For more info call Kevin L Ochsendorf, 320-212-2412.
APRIL 1: Whitetails
Unlimited Bluff Country Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International
Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Chris Petersen,
507-450-6256.
APRIL 1: Let’s Go Fishing, 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.
APRIL 1: So. Central MN Gobblers – NWTF, 5:30 p.m., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke, 507-238-4959.
APRIL 1: Whitetails
Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Moose Club,
Baudette. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.
APRIL 15: MDHA Rum River Chapter, 2:00 p.m., Courtyards of Andover. For more info call Darrell Healy, 763-425-7506.
APRIL 15: Whitetails
Unlimited North Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, AAD Shrine,
Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.
APRIL 22: Martin
County Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m. social 7:00 p.m. dinner. Martin
County Fairgrounds Arena. For more info call L.J.Maidl, 507-399-9717.
APRIL 22: Whitetails
Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson
Community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech Jr.,
218-226-8177.
APRIL 22: Bassinators Junior
Fishing Club, 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley. For
more info call Adam Harvey, 320-282-2349.
APRIL 29: Knob
Hill Sportsman’s Club, 5:00 p.m., Wadena County Fairgrounds / 4-H
Building, Wadena. For more info call Brad Ellingworth, 218-639-4766.
APRIL 29: Disabled Outdoorsmen USA of MN, 10:00 a.m., Wings North, Pine City. For more info call Darren Dorn, 763-301-0538.
MAY 5: NWTF
banquet Dakota Strutters, 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Minnesota
Horse & Hunt Club, Farmington. For more info call Steve Mohr,
612-910-1161.
MAY 6: Clays for a Cause/Metro
Pheasants Forever, 9:00 a.m., Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, Prior Lake.
For more info call Denise Bornhausen, 612-578-3816.
SHOWS
MARCH 11-12: 62nd
annual Wells Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show. Sat., March 11, 8:30
a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sun., March 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3 pm. Located at USC Public
High School in Wells, MN. Email: wellsrifleandpistolclub@gmail.com for more information.
MARCH 10-12: Minnesota
Deer & Turkey Classic 2023, Fri. 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00
a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee.
For more info go to www.mndeerclassic.com
MARCH 18: Rudy
Zweig’s Decoy & Sportsman ShowMid-State Chapter of the Minnesota
Darkhouse & Angling Association, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Runestone
Community Center, Alexandria. For more info call Barby Lundeen,
320-266-5129.
MARCH 30-APRIL 2: Arrowhead Home
& Builders Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00
p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.,
DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.
APRIL 2: Minnesota
Sporting Collectibles, 8:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Medina Entertainment
Center, Medina. For more info call Dale Eggert, 612-272-0536.
EDUCATION/SEMINAR
DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.
APRIL 1: 10:00 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato
MAY 6: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall
MAY 7: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy
JULY 8: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato
JULY 8: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet
AUG. 6: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette
SEPT. 9: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy
Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.
NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.
Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.
OUTDOOR MEDIA
• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted
by Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at
5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing,
conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts
• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted
by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting
and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN
stations or www.outdoornews.com
• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.
• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.
• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.
• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.
SPECIAL EVENTS
MAY 20: Osakis Lake Association Spring Event, Community Center, Osakis. For more info visit www.osakislakeassociation.org
AUG. 25-26: Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage Barnes, Wis. Town Hall, Barnes, Wis., For more info call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107 or bahamuseum.org
SHOOTING/ARCHERY
Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.
Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902
2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay
Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.
Fertile Community Conservation Club: Agassiz
Dunes Bowhunter 3D Shoot, April 22-23:8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile
Nature Center, Fertile. For more info call Lesl Krogstad, 218-289-5685.
Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917
Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap
Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.
Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.
Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com
Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.
Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org
MEETINGS
Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com
Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.
Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.
Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.
Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.
Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.
Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.
Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.
Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.
Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.
Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.
Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.
Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.
Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.
Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.
New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.
New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.
North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.
North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com
Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.
PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org
Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.
Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.
Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.
Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com
Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd
Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The
Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg
507-665-6300.
Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.
St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.
Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.
Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023
Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington
Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington
Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com
APRIL 6: Tyler & Sara Trampe – Hosts of Sportman Journal TV.
MAY 4: Brad Hawthorne – Guide & Educator
W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.
Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.
Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.