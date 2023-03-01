Minnesota bills targeting trapping, lead tackle emerge

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The flurry of legislation introduced by state lawmakers continues, recently including bills that would ban certain types of lead fishing tackle – and, eventually, the sale and manufacture of such – and another that could make certain types of trapping mostly ineffective, according to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Trappers Association.